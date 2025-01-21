Trump rescinds sanctions on Israeli settler groups, reversing Biden-era policy

(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump, on Monday, reversed sanctions imposed by the Biden administration on far-right Israeli settler groups and individuals accused of involvement in violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. According to the new White House website, rescinded Executive Order 14115, which had been issued on February 1, 2024. This executive order had authorized sanctions on individuals and entities deemed to be undermining peace, security, and stability in the West Bank.



This move marks a significant shift in policy, reversing a decision by the Biden administration that had sanctioned several Israeli settler individuals and organizations. The sanctions had involved freezing US assets of these individuals and restricting Americans from doing business with them.



While much of the global focus remains on the ongoing conflict in Gaza, there has been increasing concern about the rising violence from Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank and the expansion of settlements on occupied land, which has garnered the attention of some of Israel's Western allies.



