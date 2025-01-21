TikTok shuts down in US

Date
(MENAFN) TikTok has temporarily shut down for around 170 million US users following a Supreme Court ruling that could lead to a national ban on the app. The court mandated that TikTok must sever ties with its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, by Sunday or face a ban. On Saturday, users received notifications explaining the outage, with TikTok stating that a US law banning the platform would take effect on January 19.
TikTok is working to restore service and is seeking clarity from the Biden administration to prevent a permanent shutdown. The Supreme Court's decision is based on concerns that ByteDance’s ownership of TikTok might allow the Chinese government to access American user data, a claim TikTok has denied. Despite these concerns, President-elect Donald Trump suggested he might delay the ban for 90 days to facilitate a potential sale to a non-Chinese company.
