Zelensky Arrives In Davos

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Davos, where the World Economic Forum is taking place.

That is according to the President's Office, Ukrinform reports.

Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to address the World Economic Forum today. He is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with world leaders, as well as meet with representatives of major business and participate in other events.

