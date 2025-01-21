Zelensky Arrives In Davos
Date
1/21/2025 7:06:58 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Davos, where the World Economic Forum is taking place.
That is according to the President's Office, Ukrinform reports.
“The President has arrived in Davos,” the post reads.
Read also: Zelensky
discusses defense cooperation, Ukraine's path to NATO
with Lithuanian Seimas Speake
Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to address the World Economic Forum today. He is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with world leaders, as well as meet with representatives of major business and participate in other events.
Photo: President's Office
MENAFN21012025000193011044ID1109112568
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.