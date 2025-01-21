عربي


Zelensky Arrives In Davos

1/21/2025 7:06:58 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Davos, where the World Economic Forum is taking place.

That is according to the President's Office, Ukrinform reports.

“The President has arrived in Davos,” the post reads.

Read also: Zelensky discusses defense cooperation, Ukraine's path to NATO with Lithuanian Seimas Speake

Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to address the World Economic Forum today. He is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with world leaders, as well as meet with representatives of major business and participate in other events.

Photo: President's Office

UkrinForm

