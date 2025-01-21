Baku To Host Matches Of Women's Volleyball Higher League
Matches of the Women's Volleyball Higher League (Round VII) are
scheduled for January 21, Azernews reports.
The game between "Murov Az Terminal" and "Azerreyl" begins at
16:00. Meanwhile, "National Aviation Academy" will face "Ganja" at
18:00.
The matches will take place at the Volleyball Center of the
Ministry of Youth and Sports.
In the last match, the tournament leader "Absheron" will face
Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC).
The game will take place at UNEC sports hall (17:00).
The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) is the governing body
of volleyball and beach volleyball in Azerbaijan.
The federation was founded in 1991, and became a member of the
International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the European
Volleyball Confederation (CEV) in 1992.
