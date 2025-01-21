President Ilham Aliyev Met With President Of Global Affairs At Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Jared Cohen In Davos

( MENAFN - AzerNews) On January 21, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Jared Cohen, President of Global Affairs at the Goldman Sachs Group Inc., in Davos upon the company's request, Azernews reports.

