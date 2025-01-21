UN Assures It Will Not Leave Ukraine Because Of Pause In War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Nations will not stop providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the event of a pause in the war.

Tom Fletcher, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“At this stage, we do not know the future needs. What is clear is that we will not leave just because of a pause in the war. The humanitarian needs will still be great. They will shift, there will be work on unexploded munitions, work at the right moment to help people return to their homes. There will be huge amounts of work to rebuild the country, get the essential civilian infrastructure back up and running, and get people's lives back to normal,” he said.

Fletcher added that people close to the frontline need shelter, food, help with unexploded munitions or finding key documents, and schools, particularly underground ones, medical relief, and hygiene packs.

The UN Under-Secretary-General noted that Ukraine needs help with electricity and gas supplies amid attacks on civilian infrastructure. He also mentioned Russian attacks on humanitarian workers.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 16, the UN and partners called on donors to allocate $3.32 billion in 2025 for two humanitarian plans and to support 8.2 million people affected by the war within Ukraine and across borders.