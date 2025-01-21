Long-awaited ceasefire between Israel, Hamas officially takes effect

(MENAFN) The long-awaited ceasefire between Israel and Hamas officially took effect at 09:15 GMT on Sunday, following a delay of several hours. The truce had been set to begin earlier but was postponed due to Hamas’ failure to provide Israel with a list of hostages to be released as part of the first phase of the prisoner swap.



Hamas explained the delay as being due to "technical and field reasons," but Netanyahu’s office confirmed it received the list just minutes before announcing the ceasefire. Despite the delay, Israeli military operations continued in Gaza, where strikes killed at least 19 people and wounded over 25 on Sunday morning.



Thousands of Gazans took to the streets to celebrate and return to their homes, marking the start of the ceasefire. The agreement, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the US, is part of a three-phase deal to halt the 15-month-long conflict, which has caused significant casualties and destruction in Gaza. The first phase will last six weeks.

