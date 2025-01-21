Rebuilding Infrastructure: Ukraine And Japan Establish Technology Platform

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Japan have established a for introducing technologies for the reconstruction and recovery of Ukrainian infrastructure.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

“Ukraine-Japan platform on the infrastructure for recovery and reconstruction was established at an meeting with the participation of Oleksii Kuleba, for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, Nakano-san (Hiromasa Nakano - ed.), Minister of Land, Infrastructure, and of Japan, and representatives of all relevant agencies and departments of the two countries,” the diplomat posted.

He called the launch of this platform a significant event that“will be an important step towards Japan's real participation in rebuilding Ukraine's infrastructure.”

Korsunsky recalled that the creation of the platform was announced during the visit of First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to Tokyo in December 2024.

As reported, Japan is one of Ukraine's largest donors. In 2024 alone, the country allocated $4.2 billion to support Ukraine's budget. In addition, Japan has allocated more than $1.5 billion through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and more than $70 million for humanitarian demining.