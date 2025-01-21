Rebuilding Infrastructure: Ukraine And Japan Establish Technology Platform
Date
1/21/2025 7:06:58 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Japan have established a platform for introducing technologies for the reconstruction and recovery of Ukrainian infrastructure.
Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“Ukraine-Japan platform on the infrastructure technology for recovery and reconstruction was established at an online meeting with the participation of Oleksii Kuleba, Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, Nakano-san (Hiromasa Nakano - ed.), Minister of Land, Infrastructure, transport and tourism of Japan, and representatives of all relevant agencies and departments of the two countries,” the diplomat posted.
He called the launch of this platform a significant event that“will be an important step towards Japan's real participation in rebuilding Ukraine's infrastructure.”
Korsunsky recalled that the creation of the platform was announced during the visit of First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to Tokyo in December 2024.
As reported, Japan is one of Ukraine's largest donors. In 2024 alone, the country allocated $4.2 billion to support Ukraine's budget. In addition, Japan has allocated more than $1.5 billion through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and more than $70 million for humanitarian demining.
MENAFN21012025000193011044ID1109112569
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.