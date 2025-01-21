"Building The Nation’S Future", Paresh Rawal Backs 'Chetana', An Education OTT Platform

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Paresh Rawal has delivered numerous powerful performances during his career spanning over four decades, Now, the acclaimed and entertainer has launched a groundbreaking "Chetana" Education OTT platform.

The has been designed to empower students and parents with quality resources. Sharing his excitement about being a part of such an initiative, Paresh Rawal was quoted saying, "I am very happy to be part of such a noble, meaningful, and nation-building initiative. As an entertainer and a actor, I have been associated with many mediums, but this Chetana Education OTT platform is dedicated to shaping the future of children and building the nation's future, which makes me extremely happy. This is a truly remarkable idea, and I sincerely thank everyone involved. I believe everyone should support this initiative. I have been informed that it is connected to more than 35 schools, which is a big achievement. Huge congratulations!"

The latest initiative by Paresh Rawal is a major step forward towards digital education accessibility. It will significantly help foster a love for learning among students throughout the country. The 'Hera Pheri" actor even urged parents, educators, and institutions to embrace this platform as a valuable tool for shaping the leaders of the future.

On another note, Paresh Rawal has an exciting lineup for 2025. He will be seen playing a crucial role in Priyadarshan's forthcoming horror-comedy "Bhooth Bangla". The core cast of the flick will also include Akshay Kumar, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi, among others.

In addition to this, Paresh Rawal will also be a part of the latest installment in the 'Welcome' franchise, "Welcome To The Jungle". Made under the direction of Ahmed Khan, the project enjoys an ensemble cast with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, and Arshad Warsi.

He further has Aditya Sarpotdar's "Thama", alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Ayushmann Khurrana in his kitty.