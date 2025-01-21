Paris Hilton's Son Phoenix Has A New Career Goal After Los Angeles Fire Disaster: 'He Wants To Become A...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Weeks after businesswoman Paris Hilton lost her Malibu home due to Los Angeles fire disaster, her son Phoenix Reum has a new career goal. Inspired by the bravery of Los Angeles firefighters, the two-year-old wants to be a fireman, Hilton told news outlet TMZ.

“He says he wants to be a fireman,” Paris Hilton told TMZ outside a store. The personality lost her home in the Palisades Fire earlier this month. After safely evacuating the house, the heiress of Hilton hotels fortune, launched an emergency fund to support the of Los Angeles wildfire .

Hilton was managed to raise a massive fund of $800,000 with her emergecy fund to help the displaced families with young children. The celebrity was also in news for adopting a stray animal.

Paris Hilton and her nonprofit organisation, have raised an estimated $800,000 to support the victims of Los Angeles wildfire. Apart from raising funds for one of California's worst disaster, Hilton has also announced to donate $150,000 grant to GoFundMe's Wildfire Relief Fund.

Paris Hilton's mansion located in Malibu was burnt to ashes after due to Palisades fire earlier in the month. Expressing grief over the loss of her house, Paris Hilton told media outlets earlier that she had a lot of memories of the house, inclding his son Phoenix's first steps and memories with daughter London.

Few days ago, she also revisited her house and shared video of her house which turned into rubble after the disaster.

Lakhs of people became homeless and thousands were died due to Los Angeles wildfire which has been regarded as one of the worst tragedies of California.

The low humidity, bone-dry vegetation and strong Santa Ana winds come have destroyed more than 14,000 structures since they broke out during fierce winds on Jan. 7. The Palisades fire was 59% contained on January 21 and the Eaton fire 87% contained, reported AP.