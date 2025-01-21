Qatar To Host World Rapid And Blitz Championships In December: FIDE

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar will host the prestigious International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Rapid and Blitz Championships 2025 later this year, the international governing body's new year calendar revealed yesterday.

Accordingly, the 'Sport capital of the world' will see the globe's best chess players in action from December 25 to 31, marking another significant milestone in Qatar's legacy of hosting world-class events.

The FIDE World Women's Rapid and Blitz Championships will also take place simultaneously, bringing all of the top female chess stars to Qatar, ensuring a week of top-class chess action for fans in Qatar and around the globe.

The FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championships is known for its fast-paced format in contrast to traditional chess, blending speed and excitement while testing the skills of the players.

The top-ranked player in the world, Norwegian Magnus Carlsen and Russian grandmaster and current World No.8 Ian Nepomniachtchi shared the title in last year's Championship held in New York, while the women's title was won by Ju Wenjun, the current World No.2. from China.

The World Rapid and Blitz Championships will further establish Qatar's position as one of the top destinations for top chess events, following the hosting of several major tournaments over the past years.

Last December, Doha hosted the fourth Qatar Masters International Open at Aspire Zone with the participation of over 300 players from 25 countries. The Qatar Masters International B Championship also took place alongside the main tournament, featuring players from 40 countries.

In other highlights of the 2025 FIDE calendar, the World Rapid and Blitz Teams Championships will take place in London from June 10-16, followed by the Women's World Cup 2025 in Batumi, Georgia from July 5-29.

World Senior Championships 2025 will be held in Gallipoli, Italy from October 20 - November 2, as Serbia hosts the World Amateur Championships from November 4-14.

Meanwhile, India will host the FIDE World Cup 2025 from October 31 - November 27.