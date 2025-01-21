Micro Gas Cylinder Market Is Expected To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 1,752.1 Million At A CAGR Of 6.5% By 2034 Fact.MR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Micro Cylinders Drive Growth in Healthcare, Robotics, and Due to Rising Demand for Portability, Precision, and Efficiency

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Fact, a research and competitive intelligence provider, the global micro gas cylinder market is valued at US$ 933.4 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).The micro gas cylinder market is growing at a fast rate because it represents the demand coming from industries like healthcare, electronics, automotive, and food & beverages that need reliable and efficient gas delivery systems in compact formats. Advancement in materials used, such as aluminium, stainless steel, and composites, is driving strength, safety and chemical resistance for gas cylinders, making them even more versatile for different applications in several industries.These cylinders are utilized in multiple sectors where minimal maintenance, great reliability, and effective performance are crucial. These attributes assist companies in reducing downtime and enhancing productivity, rendering them an essential solution for processes that need steady and dependable gas supply. Environmental issues and the push for sustainability also increase the necessity for more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly options. Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global micro gas cylinder market is projected to grow at 5% CAGR and reach US$ 1,752.1 million by 2034The market created an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 818.7 million growing at a CAGR of 5% between 2024 to 2034North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 28% in 2034Predominating market players include Isi Component, Gas Cylinder Technology, PICOCYL, NTG and Leland among others.Micro gas cylinders of volume 11-20 ml are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 147.8 million between 2024 and 2034North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 586.4 million"Micro Gas Cylinder Market Poised for Strong Expansion, Driven by Increasing Demand in Medical and Automotive Sectors" says a Fact analyst.Market DevelopmentProminent players in the market are Isi Component, Gas Cylinder Technology, PICOCYL, NTG and Leland among others.These players in the micro gas cylinder Market are focusing on meeting the rising demand for compact, high-efficiency gas storage and delivery solutions. By enhancing materials, pressure management, and safety features, these innovations are driving growth in sectors such as healthcare, automotive, electronics, and food & beverage. Businesses want to enhance profits. Therefore, they are turning to integrated sales channels for minimizing stakeholders on the supply chain level. Industry News:A new line of tiny gas cylinders with proprietary breakaway septum technology, which guarantees 99.9% dependability in crucial applications, was unveiled by PICOCYL in November 2023. These hermetically sealed cylinders pass stringent multi-stage testing for a 5-year shelf life and are leak-free for more than 36 months. The cylinders, which come in 700 μL, 1.0 mL, and 4.5 mL capacities, are constructed from medical-grade stainless steel and have the option of sealing. They offer a dependable, portable solution for sectors including manufacturing and healthcare, and are made for conventional and liquefied gases like CO2, Ar/He, and N2/He. More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global micro gas cylinder market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Gas Type (Carbon dioxide, Nitrogen, Nitrous Oxide (N2O), Argon (Ar), Gas Mixture, Others), Volume (Up to 10 ml, 11 - 20 ml, 21 - 40 ml, 41 - 70 ml, 71 - 100 ml, Above 100 ml), Length (Up to 50 mm, 50 - 80 mm, 80 - 100 mm, 100 - 120 mm, 120 - 140 mm, Above 140 mm), Diameter (Up to 10 mm, 11 - 20 mm, 21 - 30 mm, Above 30 mm), Usability (Reusable, Disposable), Application (Fire Protection Equipment, Life Saving Equipment, Evacuation Equipment, Medical Devices, Sports Equipment, Entertainment & Media, Research & Analytics, Beverage Carbonation, Others) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact:Hydraulic Cylinder Market : Size is analyzed at US$ 14.83 billion in 2024. The market has been forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 5.7% and reach a size of US$ 25.82 billion by the end of 2034.Hydraulic Valve Market : Size is set to reach a value of US$ 5.89 billion in 2024, according to the recently updated research study conducted by skilled analysts at Fact. The market has been forecasted to climb at 3.8% CAGR and reach US$ 8.56 billion by 2034-end. About Us:Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. 