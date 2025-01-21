Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Continues With Momentum Attracting An Impressive Turnout

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 20th January 2025, New Delhi- Bharat Mobility Global 2025 witnessed an impressive turnout of attendees at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on its fourth day. Enthusiastic visitors eagerly explored the latest and innovations while engaging with the diverse range of products and mobility solutions showcased by leading brands.



SIAM conducted two at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The 11th Auto Trade Dialogue themed on“Changing Paradigm of Global Trade Practices in the Auto Sector” brought together key officials, leaders, policymakers, and academics to discuss emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities in the automotive trade landscape.



The 3rd International Conference on Sustainable Circularity (ICSC), themed“Nature Positive Recycling – Systemic Transformation to Automotive Circular Economy in India”, brought together industry stakeholders to discuss and strategize on integrating circular economy principles into the automotive sector in India.



India Cycle Show 2025 organised by Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC) at Pragati Maidan, showcased an array of new bikes, interactive displays, dedicated tracks for test drives, and other events to promote bicycles and the micro mobility sector.



Avon Cycles highlighted its innovation in the growing micro-mobility sector, showcasing e-scooters, e-bikes, and personal mobility devices. The company is set to unveil groundbreaking products, including TYKE, a dedicated kids' cycling brand and the E-Cargo Bike, an eco-friendly, efficient solution tailored for delivery riders. These innovations aim to revolutionize short distance commuting and delivery mobility.



Kross Bikes at the India Cycle Show 2025 unveiled several new models and Esentia Series, including models for kids, ladies, and adults in MTB, Hybrid and Fat Bike categories. Moreover, the brand also presented a variety of bicycle accessories and spare parts designed to complement their bikes.



Helen Bikes Private Limited's showcased innovative prototype exhibiting a groundbreaking design that redefines traditional way of cycling.



The Bharat Battery Show organised by India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), focused on cutting-edge battery technologies and storage solutions, highlighting the future of energy in the automotive sector. Leading players in the battery, charging, and EV solutions industries set up their booths at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. These included players such as Vecmocon Technologies, Bolt Earth, Neenjas Electric (EV Chargers), Geon and Amaron among others.



Toyota Kirloskar Motor highlighted their prowess in clean and sustainable mobility by displaying hydrogen-fuel-cell version of their renowned Hilux truck. The Toyota Hiolux FCEV leverages the hydrogen powertrain technology used in the Toyota Mirai sedan with off-road capabilities of the Hilux pickup truck.



The International Steel Pavilion at Hall 4, organized by Indian Steel Association highlighted the latest advancements in automotive steel, focusing on sustainability, strength, and lightweight solutions that are redefining the future of the automotive industry.



The pavilion presented cutting-edge technologies in high-strength, lightweight steel for automotive applications, eco-friendly manufacturing practices, and solutions for body structures, chassis, and safety components from numerous brands such as ArcellorMittal Nippon Steel India and JSW Steel Limited.



The Bharat Construction Equipment Expo and the Urban Mobility Infrastructure Show at the India Expo Centre & Mart witnessed vibrant sessions, expert insights, and cutting-edge showcases from mobility and construction equipment leaders. A series of conferences were also organized today by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the venue.



The conference, themed“Co-Creating the Future of Mobility in India,” brought together stakeholders from the public and private sectors to discuss the future of mobility in India. Panel discussions focused on developing sustainable infrastructure, advancing innovative mobility products, and strengthening ancillary industries. The discussion also highlighted how the automotive and mobility sectors can contribute to achieving India's USD 1 trillion export target, driving economic growth.



SANY India showcased its commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative at the India Expo Centre & Mart. The company highlighted its localized manufacturing capabilities, innovative electric machinery, and sustainable solutions, reinforcing its dedication to self-reliance and India's manufacturing ecosystem.



On the fourth day of The Components Show, Novus Hi-Tech in association with Eicher Trucks and Buses, unveiled DGMS-Compliant Safety Solutions for mines.



Apart from this, ACMA launched a report titled“Transitioning to EVs: opportunities and Impediments for the Indian Auto Component Industry”, in collaboration with Grant Thornton Bharat LLP that delves into the transformative potential that the global shift towards Electric Vehicles holds for India's automotive and component industry.



Among other launches, ALP Group also announced the unveiling of its cutting-edge Paint Protection Film (PPF), designed to redefine vehicle protection. Meenakshi Polymers launched Cushion Backrest for Two-Wheelers, and MN Auto Products Pvt. Ltd., announced the launch of its latest innovation under the 'Super'.



Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 offers free entry to all its visitors. Entry is available through a non-chargeable registration process and registration can be done via the Bharat Mobility mobile app, DMRC App or the District (by Zomato) app.





About Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025



Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is set to be a landmark event uniting the entire Indian automotive and mobility ecosystem under one roof. Scheduled from January 17th to 22nd, 2025, across three premier venues-Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, and India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. The inauguration at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, was done by Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi. The expo is spanning over 200,000 square meters, featuring 1,500+ exhibitors and attracting over 500,000 visitors. Organized by EEPC in collaboration with leading industry associations such as SIAM, ACMA, ICEMA, ATMA, IESA, NASSCOM, ISA, MRAI, and CII, the event brings together key players from sectors including automotive manufacturing, e-mobility, construction equipment, battery technology, urban mobility, and software innovation, offering a comprehensive showcase of India's mobility value chain. Distinguished by its nine concurrent shows, 20+ conferences, and exclusive pavilions on sustainability, decarbonization, and technology, Bharat Mobility highlights cutting-edge advancements while fostering collaborations. Visitors can register free of charge through dedicated mobile apps, making the event a must-attend for industry professionals and enthusiasts alike.





About EEPC



EEPC India, established in 1955, is the premier trade and investment promotion organization for the Indian engineering sector, sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India. Over its 69-year history, EEPC has played a pivotal role in driving India's engineering exports, growing from a modest $10 million in 1955 to USD 109.32 billion in FY 2023-24. It is recognized as a model Export Promotion Council (EPC) by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry. With a membership base of approximately 9,500, predominantly MSMEs, EEPC India facilitates global business integration through activities like Buyer-Seller Meets (BSMs), Reverse BSMs, and participation in international exhibitions. Flagship events such as the International Engineering Sourcing Show (IESS) and the Indian Engineering Exhibition (INDEE) showcase India's engineering capabilities globally. Committed to advancing industry standards, EEPC India supports technology upgrades, engages with policymakers, and provides insights through reports and studies, including the Export Strategy Paper 2023, outlining a roadmap to achieve USD 300 billion in engineering exports by 2030.

Company :-Dentsu Creative PR

User :- Vivek Kumar

Email :...