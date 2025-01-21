Trial Of Araik Arutyunyan And Others Accused Of Numerous Crimes Due To Armenia's Military Aggression To Continues Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Today, a court session will be held to address the crimes
against peace and humanity, war crimes, and other illegal acts
committed by the Armenian state and its armed forces, including the
so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" and its illegal armed
formations created by Armenia in Azerbaijan's occupied territories.
These crimes include waging aggressive war, genocide, forced
displacement, persecution, torture, military plundering, and other
illegal acts against Azerbaijan and its people.
According to Azernews , the preparatory session
of the court, presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev of the Baku
Military Court, will continue at the Baku Court Complex. The
preparatory session began on January 17. The defendants have been
provided with translators in the Armenian language and defense
lawyers.
The state prosecution is represented by six prosecutors, while
Rufat Mammadov, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers' Office,
participates as the victim on behalf of the Azerbaijani state.
There are over 531,000 victims and their representatives involved
in the criminal case.
The 15 individuals accused of these crimes, including Arayik
Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Gukasyan, Bako Sahaki
Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit
Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani
Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdyan,
Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich
Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, and Melikset Vladimir Pashayan,
face charges under various articles of the Criminal Code of
Azerbaijan. These charges include planning, preparing, launching,
and waging aggressive war, attacking persons or organizations using
international protection, genocide, crimes against humanity,
torture, slavery, forced deportation, persecution, enforced
disappearance, unlawful deprivation of liberty, mercenarism,
violations of the laws and customs of war, violations of
international humanitarian law during armed conflict, military
plundering, intentional homicide, illegal entrepreneurship,
terrorism, financing terrorism, creating a criminal organization,
illegal acquisition and possession of weapons and ammunition, acts
threatening aviation security, assassination attempts on public
officials, forcible seizure of power, and creating illegal armed
formations and groups.
Additionally, the preparatory session of the trial for Ruben
Vardanyan, an Armenian national charged with crimes such as
torture, mercenarism, violations of the laws and customs of war,
terrorism, and financing terrorism, will continue on January 27.
Vardanyan has been provided with his chosen defense lawyer and a
translator in the Russian language.
During the preliminary investigation, R. Vardanyan was given
sufficient time to familiarize himself with the materials of the
criminal case in the language he understands and prepare his
defense. The court, taking into account the defendant's request,
granted an additional 10 days for him to review the case
materials.
Ruben Vardanyan is accused under various articles of the
Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, including planning and waging
aggressive war, forced deportation, persecution, unlawful
deprivation of liberty, torture, mercenarism, violations of
international humanitarian law during armed conflict, terrorism,
financing terrorism, creating a criminal organization, illegal
acquisition and possession of weapons and ammunition, acts
threatening aviation security, forcible seizure of power, creating
illegal armed formations, and illegally crossing the state border
of Azerbaijan.
