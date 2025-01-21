MIT World Peace University Athletes Secure Top Three National Rankings In U-19 Table Tennis

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, January 20, 2025: MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) is proud to announce a historic achievement as our students, Ms. Taneesha Kotecha, Ms. Pritha Vertikar, and Ms. Sayali Wani, claimed the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 positions, respectively, in the Under-19 category for Table at the prestigious Youth National Championship held in Vadodara from January 3rd to 11th, 2025.



Demonstrating exceptional skill and determination, these showcased their prowess on the national stage, securing multiple accolades. Ms. Taneesha Kotecha clinched the medal in U-19 Doubles, a Silver medal in Teams, and a Bronze medal in U-19 Singles. Ms. Pritha Vertikar earned two Silver medals in U-19 Doubles and Teams, while Ms. Sayali Wani also secured Gold in U-19 Doubles and a Silver in Teams.



Shri Rahul V. Karad, Executive President of MIT World Peace University, said“This milestone is a moment of immense pride for MIT-WPU. Our students\' accomplishments in Table Tennis reflect not only their talent and hard work but also the comprehensive support system at MIT-WPU. We are committed to providing an environment that nurtures academic excellence alongside excellence in sports. These extraordinary young athletes inspire us all, and I congratulate them on this phenomenal achievement.\"



This remarkable achievement stands as a shining example of the athletes\' relentless dedication, resilience, and commitment to excellence. It also underscores the pivotal role of Mr. Rohit Bagawade, whose mentorship and unwavering support have been instrumental in unlocking the potential of these gifted players. The triumph of our athletes reflects MIT-WPU's steadfast commitment to fostering talent in sports alongside academic excellence. With state-of-the-art sports facilities and a holistic approach to education, the university remains dedicated to cultivating future champions who inspire the nation.





ABOUT MIT-WPU



MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune, is a prestigious world-class institution of higher education in India, embodying a distinguished legacy of 40+ years and committed to nurturing academic excellence. With an expansive global alumni network exceeding 1,00,000 accomplished professionals, MIT-WPU consistently demonstrates exceptional educational achievements. The university remains at the forefront of academic innovation, offering a comprehensive study of over 150 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, each meticulously crafted to blend theoretical foundations with practical application.



Embracing an educational philosophy centred on experiential learning, MIT-WPU empowers students to transition knowledge into tangible skills for the real world seamlessly. This ethos is further reinforced through immersive internships and invaluable mentorship opportunities, catalysing profound personal and professional development.



We envision a future powered by education, innovation, and culture, one that is sustainable, inclusive, and fosters progressive societal transformation (\"Powering The Future\"). To achieve this, we cultivate a culture of excellence with three pillars: fostering exemplary leadership, prioritising empathy and improving the present for all, and emphasising interdisciplinary collaboration in our educational approach. Ultimately, we believe that true global peace and harmony can be reached through the concordant integration of Science and Spirituality.

