( MENAFN - Baystreet) 09:48 AM EST - Africa Oil Corp. : Repurchased a total of 517,300 Africa Oil common shares during the period of January13, 2025 to January17, 2025 under the previously announced share buyback program. Africa Oil Corp. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $2.00.

