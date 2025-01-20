Donald Trump Inauguration: Hillary Clinton Gives THIS Reaction As US President Announces Renaming Gulf Of Mexico Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald declared to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America as one of his first executive orders after swearing in as the 47th President of the United States. While making this announcement, Trump's opponent in the 2016 US Presidential and Bill Clinton's wife, Hillary Clinton, burst out laughing.

A from the inaugural address emerged on social where Hillary Clinton laughed at her seat when Donald Trump announced to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Hillary also shook her head when Trump announced to bring the Panama Canal under the control of the United State .

While Hillary laughed, Bill Clinton, who was next to her, looked at her, whereas Joe Biden, Kamala Harris , and Doug Emhoff, sitting in front of Clinton, showed no expressions.

Watch the video here:

Donald Trump Inauguration: Renaming Gulf of Mexico

During the inauguration ceremony on Monday, Trump announced that the Gulf of Mexico would now be called the Gulf of America and Denali, the highest mountain in North America, would again be named Mount McKinley. This measure is to honour“American greatness," as per the draft order.

"We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring that covers a lot of territory, the Gulf of America," Trump said.

“What a beautiful name. And it's appropriate. It's appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country,” he added.

The Gulf of Mexico is one of the largest water bodies in the Atlantic Ocean, surrounded by certain US states and parts of Mexico is an essential resource for energy in the US.

After Hilary's video emerged on social media, several users commented, many of whom stated that they would have done the same.

One of the users commented,“I would have laughed as well. Wait I'm laughing.”

“She's not the only one!” added another.

“I loved watching her and Bill throughout this speech. And she didn't hold back,” another user said.

One of the users said,“Bill's face throughout that whole speech was priceless.”

“I know Kamala was trying to maintain that serious face,” added another user.