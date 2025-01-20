Senate Committee, UK Lawmakers Discuss Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Senate Arab, International and Expatriates Affairs Committee, chaired by Senator Hani Mulki, on Monday met with Chair of the UK House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee MP Emily Thornberry, and her accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, Mulki, in the presence of Chair of the Senate Palestine Committee Senator Mazen Darwazeh, reiterated Jordan's support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinians, especially the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, stressing that this is essential for achieving sustainable peace in the region.

Talks also discussed regional challenges, with Mulki stressing the urgency of implementing the prisoner exchange agreement and enforcing a ceasefire in Gaza.

He condemned Israel's actions and called for an end to the ongoing humanitarian crisis and genocide in Gaza.

Mulki also stressed the importance of continued international support for UNRWA, which has an indispensable role in providing services to Palestinian refugees.

He also underscored Jordan's support for Syria in its efforts to build a free and sovereign state, as well as its commitment to the reconstruction of Syria and the safe return of Syrian refugees.

Darwazeh spoke of the diplomatic efforts of His Majesty King Abdullah to promote peace regionally and internationally, reiterating the historic nature of the Hashemite Custodianship over the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and calling for international support to preserve this important role.

Thornberry reiterated her country's intention to enhance its relations with Jordan and build on the "longstanding historical" ties between the two kingdoms.

She noted the "strong" cooperation in various sectors and underlined the importance of continuing the partnership for future generations.

Members of the British delegation also acknowledged Jordan's pivotal role in the region, recognising the respect His Majesty commands on the international stage for his substantial diplomatic efforts.

In response, members of the committee stressed the need for continued communication and cooperation between the two countries on key international issues, underlining the importance of further exchanges and meetings to boost bilateral relations in various fields.