Prime Minister Urges Rectifying Violations In 2023 Audit Bureau Report

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Jafar Hassan on Monday directed the team assigned to review the Audit Bureau's inquiries to address and rectify all violations mentioned in the 2023 Audit Bureau Report, in accordance with the law.

The prime minister also stressed the importance of preventing future violations and resolving them promptly, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hassan further instructed that necessary measures be taken, including referring relevant violations to the Jordan Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (JIACC) and the court, with such actions to be publicly announced to ensure transparency.

These directives were issued as he received the 2023 Audit Bureau Report from Bureau President Radhi Hamadin.

The prime minister stressed the government's firm commitment to addressing the violations outlined in the report and monitoring the compliance of entities under the bureau's oversight in rectifying these issues.

He underscored the significance of upholding integrity and transparency within Jordan's public administration and lauded the bureau's role and efforts, reiterating its independence and capacity to maintain its critical oversight of public fund and performance.

The government would take the recommendations of the Lower House's Finance Committee "seriously" and act in accordance with constitutional requirements. Immediate steps will be taken to correct the identified violations, as well as preventive measures to avoid future occurrences, he added.

Highlighting the government's efforts to improve institutional performance, the premier said that since taking office, the government has prioritised activating internal oversight units and boosting auditing practices in ministries and public institutions.

These measures are designed to complement the role of the Audit Bureau and to uphold the highest standards of governance, Hassan added.

To further reinforce oversight, the prime minister called for specialised training programmes to enhance the skills of staff involved in procurement, auditing and building permit processes, adding that these programmes, which include compliance and commitment audits, are part of the government's public sector modernisation plan.

He also commended the Audit Bureau for its contributions to the training of internal audit staff.

Hamadin reviewed the main highlights of the annual report and outlined the measures taken to improve the bureau's oversight tools, noting a decrease in the number of violations reported in 2023, which he attributed to the effectiveness of national oversight mechanisms and regular corrections.

The team reviewing the Audit Bureau's inquiries is chaired by the minister of state for prime ministry affairs and includes senior officials as members.

The team meets on a regular basis to review inquiries and "promptly" address identified violations.