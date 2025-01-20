5Th WEPEX To Boost Egypt-Kenya Trade Relations In September

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Twenty-five leading Egyptian companies are gearing up to participate in the 5th Water, Electricity, and Power (WEPEX), scheduled to take place in Kenya this September.

The event, organized by 2Art Fairs for Event and Exhibitions in collaboration with IkapaMedia East Africa and the Egyptian Commercial Service office in Kenya, aims to foster stronger commercial ties between Egypt, Kenya, and other East African nations. It also seeks to create opportunities for meaningful joint investments, leveraging the support of Egypt's Commercial Service and the Engineering Export Council.

Egypt's participation underscores its commitment to strengthening economic cooperation with East Africa and expanding markets for its products. The WEPX offers an excellent platform for Egyptian companies to showcase an extensive array of products, including electrical equipment, cables, appliances, water pumps, irrigation and drainage systems, water and sewage pipes, water treatment and desalination technologies, electrical pipes, power units, and more.

The exhibition is poised to facilitate substantial growth in Egyptian exports to Kenya and the wider African continent, reinforcing Egypt's status as a vital economic partner in the region.

The rising demand for Egyptian goods across Africa presents a significant opportunity for increased trade. By engaging with leading investors and traders at WEPX, participating companies aim to solidify partnerships and explore untapped markets across the continent.