Jordanians Express Joy, Scepticism As Gaza Ceasefire Begins

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - As the Gaza ceasefire deal takes effect, Jordanians are experiencing a mix of relief, grief, and scepticism.

The truce, brokered by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, follows weeks of devastating violence that claimed thousands of lives, displaced entire neighbourhoods, and pushed Gaza to the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.

The multiphase agreement comes after 15 months of asymmetrical war.

According to reports, the ceasefire includes an immediate stop to military operations on both sides and the entry of critical humanitarian aid into Gaza.

While the deal provides a temporary respite, many question whether it will pave the way for lasting peace or merely serve as another halt in the ongoing cycle of conflict.

The ceasefire has triggered widespread solidarity and emotional responses in Jordan, alongside renewed calls for a comprehensive solution to the root causes of the crisis.

For many Jordanians, the ceasefire brings relief but also serves as a stark reminder of the unresolved challenges facing the Palestinian people.

“The deal is merely a pause in the atrocities, not the solution. True freedom and addressing the occupation are the only solutions,” said Taha Younes, a young Jordanian who has been actively advocating for Palestine over the past year.

Younes stressed the need for sustained advocacy and tangible action, urging people to use this period to regroup and amplify their calls for justice rather than celebrating a temporary halt in violence.

Echoing similar sentiments, Murad Efishat, a volunteer with several local initiatives, noted that "the ceasefire is an opportunity for international organisations and countries to deliver much-needed aid to the war-torn enclave."

Despite the prevailing sense of caution, the deal has sparked moments of joy across the Kingdom.

While the truce offers a temporary reprieve, Jordanians are balancing their happiness with a renewed commitment to the Palestinian cause.

In homes, public spaces, and local markets, the atmosphere is subdued yet hopeful.

Families have gathered to share traditional sweets as a gesture of gratitude and solidarity.

In some neighbourhoods, sweets were distributed to passersby, symbolising both relief and hope.

“Our hearts remain heavy because the conflict is far from over. This celebration is not just about the ceasefire; it represents our hope for true Palestinian freedom,” one citizen said.