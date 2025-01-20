Regional Cooperation Takes Centre Stage At MENA Water Forum

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN – The Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (AFESD), in partnership with the World Group (WBG), is scheduled to hold a high-level forum to address the urgent water crisis facing the Middle East and North African (MENA), leading efforts to increase water availability, foster resilience and growth through innovative water-smart solutions.

The two-day forum, 'Water Development Financing Forum for MENA', will kick off on Tuesday, in Kuwait.

It will explore ways to enhance water management, promote water-efficient technologies, unlock financing for essential projects and discuss relevant policies and regulations, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

MENA remains one of the most water-scarce regions globally. It has the lowest per capita water availability in the world compared to other areas. The region is facing an impending water emergency, with some populations already acutely at risk, according to the statement.

This forum will address the challenges and spotlight how countries in MENA and development partners could take effective actions through innovative technologies and finance, smart climate practices and wide-ranging reforms.

“We are heartened to see many countries coming together for the first MENA Water Forum in Kuwait,” said Ousmane Dione, World Bank Vice President for MENA.

“Delivering impact at scale requires mobilising all stakeholders. This forum offers an excellent opportunity to address how the region is tackling water challenges, including through strategic development finance and public-private partnerships,” Dione added.

The forum will feature a keynote address by HRH Prince El Hassan bin Talal, a prominent advocate for water sustainability and regional cooperation.

It will also bring together regional water ministers, heads of Arab Coordination Group (ACG) member institutions, WBG experts and water sector leaders.

While facing challenges related to water availability, the region's water consumption, particularly in agriculture, exceeds sustainable levels, impacting water resources, economic productivity and the availability of drinking water for future generations.

The forum serves as a dynamic platform for sharing knowledge, exchanging best practices, and presenting diverse perspectives to save water and unlock investments in essential water-related projects.