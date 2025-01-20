Kingston Handley Joins Legacy Makers TV To Showcase The Power Of Mentorship And Basketball

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kingston Handley, founder of The Hoop Academy, will appear on Legacy Makers TV. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies to create lasting impact in their fields.In his episode, Kingston shares his journey from growing up in Lithonia, Georgia, to launching a mentorship and program designed to empower youth. The Hoop Academy goes beyond athletic training, teaching young people life skills, teamwork, and resilience both on and off the court.Kingston's story highlights how personal adversity fueled his passion for mentorship. From overcoming a torn ACL and navigating grief after losing his mother to cancer, he transformed challenges into purpose. His mission is to inspire young athletes to pursue their dreams and build confidence through mentorship and basketball.“Basketball isn't just about winning games-it's about building resilience, character, and lifelong success,” Kingston shares in his episode.With a commitment to community impact, Kingston collaborates with nonprofits to offer free clinics and mentorship programs for underserved youth. His episode on Legacy Makers TV explores how mentorship can create lasting change, both on the court and in life.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

