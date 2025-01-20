NATO Chief: Trump's Second Term Will Turbo-Charge Defence Spending, Production

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- The North Atlantic Alliance and the European Union congratulated President Donald Trump, Monday, on his inauguration and official assumption of office.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Trump's second term in office "will turbocharge defence spending and production." He added in a post on X: "Together, we can achieve peace through strength - through NATO."

For her part, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated President and said that the European Union looks forward to working closely with him to tackle global challenges.

She emphasized that joint cooperation leads to greater prosperity and strengthens the common security of both sides, noting that this represents "the enduring strength of the transatlantic partnership."

Meanwhile, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, stressed that the relationship between Europe and the United States "has brought prosperity and strength to both sides," emphasizing that the European Union looks forward to continuing its partnership with the United States following Trump's inauguration. She stated: "Together, we are stronger and safer to tackle global challenges."

The EU has already expressed concerns over the possibility of Trump imposing tariffs on European exports to the United States, while NATO is wary of a potential decline in American support for Ukraine following Trump's presidency. (end)

