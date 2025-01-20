Trump Vows To Retake US Military Equipment Leftover In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): US President-elect Donald has linked US assistance to Afghanistan with the return of US military equipment which leftover after August, 2021 military withdrawal.

Experts, however, believed that the leftover military equipment belonged to Afghanistan and if the US wanted them back it should compensate Afghanistan for the war related damages.

Addressing a gathering just one day before the start of his second term as the US president, he said that the US leftover military equipment in Afghanistan would be retaken.

He said:“Do you know that we give billions of dollars in aid to Afghanistan every year? If we are to give this money, they should give back our military equipment.”

A few days ago, he strongly criticized the Joe Biden government; he claimed that it had transferred billions of dollars from American financial resources to the acting government of Afghanistan, but these statements were rejected by both the Islamic Emirate and the US government.

Political Affairs Analyst Saleem Paigar has termed Trump's attempt to retake leftover military equipment from Afghanistan difficult.

There is no military equipment left in Afghanistan from the US forces, and any military equipment left over from the former Afghan forces is the right of the Afghans.

He said:“The US and NATO have committed many crimes in Afghanistan over the past twenty years, and Trump is making this claim to escape from paying war compensation to Afghanistan.”

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said that foreigners should provide compensation for the crimes and damages they committed in Afghanistan.

Political Affairs Analyst Mohammad Zaman Muzamil said that Trump before his inauguration talk about his remaining military equipment in Afghanistan, but he didn't talk about the Afghanistan destroyed by them.

He said when Trump seeks his leftover military equipment then he should compensate for the damages and destruction of the past 20 years.

nh