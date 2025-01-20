Akshay Kumar Lauds Saif Ali Khan's Bravery In Protecting His Family, Suggests THIS Title If They Make Film Together

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Saif Ali Khan, who was stabbed multiple times inside his luxury Bandra apartment in the early hours of Thursday, January 16, is out of danger but is yet to be discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. Akshay Kumar, who shared the screen with Saif Ali Khan in the popular movie 'Mai Khiladi Tu Anadi', has said the whole is happy that Saif Ali Khan is now safe.

Akshay Kumar further hailed Saif Ali Khan for how he protected his family from the attacker.“It is very nice that he is safe, the whole industry is happy. It was very brave of him that he protected his family. Hats off to him. I would say that I did a film with him called 'Main Khiladi, Tu Anari' but now if we work together, we will make 'Do Khiladi',” Akshay Kumar told PTI, lauding Saif's bravery.

Saif Ali Khan in 'Mai Khiladi Tu Anadi'

Saif Ali Khan played the role of Deepak Kumar in the 1990s Bollywood movie 'Main Khiladi Tu Anadi', while Akshay Kumar had the lead role, and played the part of a police officer. 'Anadi', in Hindi, refers to someone useless, or of not much importance, while 'Khiladi' refers to the star of the show.

Praising Saif Ali Khan's bravery, and how the actor saved his family, Akshay Kumar mentioned the film, stating that his and Saif's future movie would be named 'Do Khiladi'.

How Saif Ali Khan saved his family

Saif Ali Khan's wife and Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor reportedly told police that the intruder who attacked Saif at his Mumbai apartment was“very aggressive”.

As per reports, Saif Ali Khan's attacker was first spotted in the bedroom of the couple's younger son, Jehangir (Jeh), after which a house help alerted other members of the family. Kareena told the police that Saif intervened to save the women and prevented the attacker from reaching Jeh.

Saif Ali Khan suffered six stab wounds, including one near his spine, for which the actor had to undergo surgery.