Vertigo Market Poised For Remarkable Growth By 2034, Reveals Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Leading companies such as Teva Pharmaceutical, Zydus Cadila, and Viatris are driving advancements in Vertigo treatments to enhance patient care.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Vertigo Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Vertigo, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Vertigo market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Vertigo, offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving Vertigo treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while delving into Vertigo symptoms and their impact on patients' quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Vertigo and examines the clinical trial landscape in-depth. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Vertigo treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the field of Vertigo.

Some of the key insights of Vertigo Market Report:

. Vertigo affects both men and women, but it is two to three times more common in women than men, as reported by Stanton et al. (2023).

. The prevalence of vertigo increases with age and varies depending on the underlying cause.

. The 1-year prevalence of vertigo in the general population is approximately 5%, with an annual incidence rate of 1.4%.

. Dizziness, including vertigo, affects 15% to 20% of adults each year.

. Data from Neuhauser (2016) indicates that the incidence of Vestibular Vertigo is 1.4% in Germany, with a prevalence rate of 4.9%.

. The lifetime prevalence of Vestibular Vertigo is 7.4%, according to the same study.

. Emerging therapies in the vertigo market include SPI-1005, among others.

. Key companies in the vertigo treatment market include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Zydus Cadila, Viatris Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Epic Pharma, LLC, Pfizer Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Cipla Inc., RPG Life Sciences Limited, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., AdvaCare Pharma, Lupin, and others.

Vertigo Overview

Vertigo is a symptom characterized by a false sensation of movement, often described as a spinning or whirling feeling. It typically results from issues with the vestibular system, which includes the inner ear and parts of the brain that control balance. Vertigo can be classified as either peripheral, stemming from inner ear problems like Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo (BPPV), Meniere's disease, or vestibular neuritis, or central, caused by conditions affecting the brain, such as strokes or brain tumors. While vertigo is usually not life-threatening, it can significantly impact daily life, causing difficulty with balance and coordination, often accompanied by nausea or vomiting. Treatment depends on the underlying cause, with options ranging from medications to physical therapy or surgery for more severe cases.

Vertigo Epidemiology

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

The Vertigo market report offers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

. Incident Cases of Vertigo

. Gender-specific Cases of Vertigo

. Treatable Cases of Vertigo

Vertigo Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Vertigo drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Vertigo treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Vertigo drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Vertigo pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Vertigo treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Vertigo.

Vertigo Market Outlook

The market outlook for vertigo is optimistic, with expected growth driven by the increasing prevalence of the condition, advancements in understanding its causes, and the development of more effective treatments. Pharmaceutical companies are actively investing in research and clinical trials to bring innovative therapies to market for managing vertigo symptoms. One such treatment, LABIRIN (bethistine dihydrochloride), is used to address Ménière's Syndrome, which involves vertigo, tinnitus, and hearing loss. As research progresses, the vertigo market holds significant potential for new treatment options, offering improved outcomes and enhanced care for individuals affected by dizziness and balance disorders.

Vertigo Market Drivers

. As the global population ages, the incidence of vertigo and related disorders increases, boosting demand for treatments.

. New targeted therapies, like LABIRIN for Meniere's syndrome, are improving symptom management and driving market growth.

Vertigo Market Barriers

. Expensive therapies limit access, particularly in low-income regions or for uninsured patients.

. Chronic vertigo remains hard to treat, limiting options for patients with persistent symptoms.

Scope of the Vertigo Market Report

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Vertigo Companies: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Zydus Cadila, Viatris Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Epic Pharma, LLC, Pfizer Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Cipla Inc., RPG Life Sciences Limited, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., AdvaCare Pharma, Lupin, and others.

. Key Vertigo Therapies: SPI-1005, among others.

. Vertigo Therapeutic Assessment: Vertigo currently marketed, and Vertigo emerging therapies

. Vertigo Market Dynamics: Vertigo market drivers and Vertigo market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Vertigo Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Vertigo Market Access and Reimbursement

