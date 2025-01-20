Edit Media Adds To Service Portfolio With User Experience (UX) And Customer Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Edit Enhances Service Portfolio with New Focus on User Experience and Customer Research

Edit Media, known nationally for its 'strategy first, strategy always' approach, adds User Experience (UX) and Customer Research services.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Edit Media , a national strategy and marketing agency headquartered in Memphis, has announced an expansion of its service offerings with new user experience (UX) services . This new approach strengthens Edit Media's commitment to helping businesses optimize their digital platforms and enhance customer satisfaction, solidifying the company's position as a trusted partner for growth-driven organizations."We're thrilled to introduce user research and user experience insights as a service for our clients. This expansion represents our commitment to help our customers create the best possible brand experience for their end users," stated Alexandra Shockey, Founder and CEO of Edit Media.The Power of Exceptional UXAt its core, UX is about how users interact with a product or service. But Edit Media takes it further-the enhanced UX solutions aim to directly impact clients' business outcomes by ensuring that digital interfaces are both aesthetically pleasing and highly functional."An exceptional user experience can make or break a brand," shared Brianna Moore, Communications Strategist for Edit Media. "Our research-driven approach to UX strategies is a game-changer for our clients, ensuring their digital platforms are not only visually appealing but also seamless, intuitive, and backed by data-driven insights."Edit Media's approach to UX combines qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to ensure business goals align with actionable insights. Whether a client is launching a new product or refining existing offerings, the team provides tailored recommendations backed by real user data."The enhancement of our services underscores our dedication to providing a superior user experience and ultimately driving growth for our clients," added Adam Horlock, Chief Operating Officer.Human-Centered Expertise with Proven ResultsThe Edit Media UX team offers unparalleled expertise , boasting multiple certifications, including Human Factors International Certified User Analysts, Certified Experience Analysts, and Design Thinking certification. This specialized knowledge enables Edit Media to work collaboratively with clients across industries to identify user pain points, reduce barriers, and deliver experiences that delight end-users.Key benefits of Edit Media's enhanced UX services include:-Actionable Insights: Identify customer pain points and opportunities for improvement.-Strategic Alignment: Connect UX updates to core business strategies.-Research-Driven Decision Making: Use user data to prioritize updates that make the most significant impact on satisfaction and retention.Transform Your Customer Experience with Edit MediaEdit Media helps businesses create intuitive, seamless digital experiences that set them apart in the marketplace. With this new focus on UX, the company is providing organizations with the tools to not only meet modern customer expectations but exceed them.To learn more about Edit Media's enhanced UX solutions or to schedule a consultation, visit .About Edit MediaEdit Media serves brands across the globe with expansive strategic capabilities, including brand strategy, customer journey mapping, public relations strategy and campaigns, crisis communications and management, and social media management. Now with expertise in UX, data analytics, and strategic communications, Edit Media is dedicated to helping clients achieve their business goals through clear and actionable insights through a 'strategy first, strategy always' approach.

