Farmers Market Asia: Pioneering The Future Of Aqua-Global Trading With Innovation And E-Traceability

(FMA), an emerging startup in aqua-global trading and distribution, has formally established its presence in the UAE market, bringing a bold vision to revolutionise the food chain. Harnessing its sourcing expertise and mass-market distribution capabilities, Farmers Market Asia is transforming the global fish trading industry-delivering ethical, sustainable, and premium-quality products to meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers worldwide.

With e-traceable agro-trading operations at its core, Farmers Market Asia is strategically positioned to address the Middle East's evolving food supply chain needs. The UAE, a dynamic hub for food distribution and consumption, is set to play a critical role in this growth, offering immense opportunities for agri-trading partnerships and investments.

According to a recent market report, the UAE aquaculture market size was valued at USD 21.82 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 30.91 Million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.10 % during the forecast periods (Data Insights Market, November 2024). This growth is primarily driven by government initiatives to promote sustainable seafood production, rising food security concerns amidst a growing population, consumer preference for high-quality and sustainably sourced products and technological advancements.“We are committed to reshaping the food supply chain with innovation and ethical practices,” said Abdullah Bakr, Co-Founder and CEO of Farmers Market Asia.“ With 117 retail stores in Deira Waterfront Market, we have established a robust presence to deliver premium quality products to all while ensuring full transparency. Our goal is to empower partners and consumers with the confidence to make informed choices about the food they source and consume. For 2025, we are focused on raising a USD 10 million fund to support operations and drive market expansion, further solidifying our commitment to sustainable growth and innovation.”





A cornerstone of Farmers Market Asia's strategy is its built-in advanced e-traceability platform, which is designed to offer a cutting-edge solution for supply chain visibility. This technology focuses on sustainability efforts by enabling end-to-end trading traceability-from farm to market. While transparency and technology-driven solutions are vital components, they serve as tools to complement Farmers Market Asia's primary mission of creating ethical and sustainable agro-trading operations that drive food safety across the supply chain.

Farmers Market Asia's impact extends beyond consumers, benefiting every factor within the value chain.“We're dedicated to fostering sustainable relationships with our partners, empowering farmers and stakeholders across the South Asian Agritech landscape,” said Tariqul Islam, Founder and Managing Director of Farmers Market Asia.“Through fair business practices, innovative technology, and a focus on sustainability, we're ensuring that the entire ecosystem thrives responsibly. Our current focus is on trading a wide range of frozen fresh seafood, including river fish and farm-raised varieties, with a particular emphasis on Red Sea Vannamei-broadening our portfolio to cater to the growing global demand.”

The Middle East, and particularly the UAE, is a strategic market for Farmers Market Asia's footprint serving as the business hub where all orders are efficiently processed. The region's rising consumer demand for ethically sourced products aligns perfectly with Farmers Market Asia's commitment to sustainability. Research indicates that UAE consumers are increasingly prioritising quality and traceability, creating a dynamic environment for companies that can deliver on these expectations.“The UAE's discerning market presents unparalleled opportunities for growth,” adds Bakr.“As a startup, we see the region as a vital player in realising our mission of expanding traceable and ethical food sourcing.”

Farmers Market Asia's extensive network, which includes dedicated export offices, spans key Asian markets such as Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Pakistan, while also extending to Saudi Arabia and Egypt. By connecting these regions to premium markets like the UAE, Farmers Market Asia ensures seamless delivery backed by advanced cold storage facilities and strategic partnerships, adhering to the highest international standards.

As Farmers Market Asia expands its operations, the company continues to prioritise collaboration with stakeholders who share its mission of establishing ethical global food production and consumption practices through a more transparent and sustainable food supply chain. By focusing on high-quality products, eco-friendly practices, and innovative e-traceability technologies, Farmers Market Asia is paving the way for transformative change. Together, Farmers Market Asia and its partners are building a future where innovation, transparency, and sustainability define the global food supply chain.

