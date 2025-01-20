Kuwaiti Academic: Sports Gatherings Strengthen Student Bonds In GCC

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait University Dean of Students Affairs Dr. Jassim Al-Hamdan affirmed on Monday the importance of GCC sports gatherings to strengthen bonds between students in universities and educational institutes.

Al-Hamdan heads Kuwait University's delegation participating in the 10th GCC Universities Sports at the Cultural Centre of Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) that kicked off on Sunday and will run until January 24, uniting 16 universities from across the GCC.

In a statement for KUNA, Al-Hamdan said that this sports tournament is organized under the slogan (Our Gulf is Our Pride), which carries great connotations and deep meanings that combine honorable competition and a brotherly spirit.

"Pride in the authentic Arabic language means strength and support and is used to refer to the people you are proud of and can depend on when facing difficulties," he pointed out.

"Such sports meetings contribute to consolidating the values of cooperation and teamwork and enhancing physical fitness and mental health for students. They also give them the opportunity to represent their country in the best way by achieving great victories that would make everyone proud," he said.

Kuwait's participation in this sports gathering reflects the extent of its keenness to build bridges of communication and cooperation between the people of the GCC and strive towards building and preparing a promising sports generation capable of representing its country in regional and international forums, he added. (end)

