Hamas states ceasefire agreement with Israel includes gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza

(MENAFN) Mohammed Nazzal, a member of the bureau of Hamas, stated on Sunday that the ceasefire agreement with Israel includes a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip. In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Nazzal emphasized that Hamas does not seek to govern Gaza but instead proposes the creation of a national administration for the region. This administration would be composed of independent individuals with the necessary expertise to manage key sectors like healthcare and civil services. He explained that this idea was part of an agreement made in Cairo during a meeting with the Social Blockage Committee, which was approved by Hamas but rejected by Fatah. Nazzal noted that while the Palestinian resistance factions are unified, the committee’s paper will serve as the reference for Gaza's administration.



The division between Fatah and Hamas has persisted since 2007, with numerous regional and international efforts failing to resolve the political and geographical split. Regarding the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, Nazzal confirmed that it includes a plan for Israeli forces to eventually leave Gaza, though this will occur gradually. He also mentioned ongoing discussions about the management of the Rafah crossing, which is expected to open once agreements with Egypt and other involved parties are finalized.



Nazzal responded to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s comments about maintaining a presence in the Philadelphia corridor between Gaza and Egypt, suggesting Netanyahu is attempting to conceal Israel’s defeat in the Gaza conflict. Nazzal reiterated that Israeli forces would not remain in the Philadelphia corridor or any other part of Gaza, and that the situation would be assessed after the agreement is fully implemented. He emphasized that the management of the Philadelphia axis is under the supervision of the Egyptian military, as per agreements with Israel, and that Hamas is not the only party involved. Nazzal also pointed out that the Israeli military had failed to achieve its objectives during the war, including the elimination of Hamas and the forcible return of its prisoners. In response to Netanyahu's threats on Saturday to return to war if necessary, Nazzal reaffirmed that the occupation would not remain in Gaza and that any such action would be evaluated after the ceasefire agreement is carried out.

