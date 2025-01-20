Arab League, Gulf Research Org. Sign Mou On Expertise Exchange

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 20 (KUNA) - The Arab League and the Gulf Organization for Research & Development (GORD) Monday signed a memo of understanding (MoU) to promote opportunities for knowledge and expertise exchange among member states.

The league's Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs Ambassador Ali Al-Maliki and GORD Chairman Yousef Al-Horr signed the MoU, the Cairo-based Arab bloc said in a press release.

Al-Mliki said that the document aimed at increasing the sharing of knowledge and expertise among the league's member states, and consolidating investments in such vital sectors as energy and renewable energy sources, thus contributing to achieving sustainable development.

He hoped that the deal would lead to positive outcomes, underlining that collective work and cooperation with regional and international organizations would culminate in attaining relevant goals for better future.

For his part, GORD Chairman Yousef Al-Horr said the MoU has something to do with the development of climate and energy transition efforts.

He vowed that his organization would seek to help the countries realize such goals, given that it has expertise in green building, sustainable infrastructure, energy efficiency and eco-friendly materials. (end)

