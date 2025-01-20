RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: 'Pay ₹17 Lakh Compensation To Victim's Family' - 5 Things Court Said While Giving Verdict

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kolkata rape case verdict was announced on Monday, the court sentenced the accused Sanjoy Roy to life-term till death, after declaring him guilty of the heinous crime. The 34-year-old Sanjoy Roy has been charged with rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The additional district and sessions judge of the trial court, Anirban Das, delivered the life-imprisonment sentence around 2:50 pm after hearing the accused. Sanjoy Roy was found guilty of committing rape and murder of postgraduate trainee doctor at the hospital on August 9 last year. On Saturday, Kolkata's Sealdah court declared Sanjoy Roy, who was a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, guilty under Sections 66 (rape), 64 (causing injury resulting in death) and 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Sealdah court also decreed the state government to give the victim's family a compensation of ₹17 lakh. The trial court judge said,“Since the victim died while on duty in the hospital, her place of work, it is the responsibility of the state to pay compensation to the family of the doctor – ₹10 lakh for the death and ₹7 lakh for the rape."

According to Judge Anirban Das, the crime did not fall under the "rarest of the rare" category, which justified not imposing the death penalty on the convict. The judge announced life imprisonment sentence under Section 64, along with a fine of ₹50,000. Besides this, if the convict does not pay of the fine, an additional five months of imprisonment will be imposed.“The CBI prayed for the death penalty. The defence lawyer prayed that a jail term be given instead of the death penalty... this crime does not fall under the rarest of the rare category,” PTI quoted the judge as saying.

Following a suo motu petition, the Chief Justice of India (CJI)'s bench in the Supreme Court took over the hearing in the case on September 20.

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Roy pleaded innocence and claimed that he had been“wrongly held guilty.” The trial court informed the convict that he could appeal against this decision before the Calcutta High Court. Furthermore, to avail this right he would be given legal aid if needed.

After hearing the final statements of the convict, his defence counsel, the victim's family, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the life-imprisonment sentence was delivered.

