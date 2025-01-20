Man Hangs Dog For Instagram Reels Social Media Reacts, 'Are You Crazy?'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A deeply-disturbing of alleged animal abuse has been doing rounds online. In the video, an Indian man is seen hanging a stray dog for Reels. For obvious reasons, Instagram has hidden the video and put a disclaimer:“This video contains content that some people may find upsetting.”

Sudhir Kudalkar, a senior officer at Mumbai Police, shared the video. Kudalkar collaborated with PAL (Pure Animal Lovers) Foundation to share the video. Kudalkar has more than 1.5 lakh followers on Instagram.

“It is deeply disturbing to see videos circulating online where animals, especially puppies, are being intentionally harassed or traumatized for entertainment. The idea that a puppy should suffer or be scared for the sake of making a video is not just cruel-it's unacceptable,” Kudalkar wrote while sharing the video.

“No animal should ever be subjected to stress, fear, or harm for someone's enjoyment or online attention. If you or someone you know has any information about the individual responsible for this cruel behaviour, we urge you to come forward and report it to local authorities,” Kudalkar added.

The video, now deleted, was originally shared by an Instagram user, irfan_pathan_7r.“King Khan”, as he calls himself, is the same person who tries to hang the dog in the animal abuse video.

In another video, he is seen petting stray dogs and feeding them biscuits. Social media users who saw the dog abuse video commented on his other posts.

Social media reactions

“Now, you're showing love. You had to delete that video. Are you crazy? How dangerous was it? Imagine yourself in the dog's place,” wrote one social media user.