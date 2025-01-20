Donald Trump's Inauguration Good News For India? Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Answers...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald is set to be sworn in as the 47th President of United States on Monday 20 January. On being asked if the taking over Oval office would be“good for India”, of and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri replied,“If you are in a world of diplomacy, you never say good or bad”.

Hardeep Singh Puri further elaborated his statement saying,“It is for the people of a country to decide. The United States have elected the President. We welcome doing business.”

“As far as President Trump is concerned, I mean, he has very good chemistry with the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi). People have worked with him. I have known him for many years”.

Hardeep Singh Puri also said,“I don't like to play up my own knowledge of it, but when he came I was a minister in waiting and I have seen him. I used to live in the World trump Tower. I used to meet him every year”.

“Then he (Donald Trump) was neither the President, and I was only the Ambassador”, he added.

Emphasising on the relation between India and US, Hardeep Singh Puri said,“The relationship between India and US is very strong on a bipartisan basis. And I think the Trump victory is something which many people in India, but we will have to evaluate what it means in terms of trade policy, what it means in other areas”.

Donald Trump Swearing-In Ceremony

Donald Trump will be sworn in today as the 47th president of the United States. The inauguration will take place indoors due to dangerously cold temperatures projected in the nation's capital. It will likely be the coldest Inauguration Day since 1985.

The guest list includes political leaders like Jaishankar, former presidents like Barack Obama, George W Bush, and influential billionaires, including Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

Country music star Carrie Underwood will perform“America the Beautiful.”