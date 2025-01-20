Azerbaijan's Mod Leadership Visits Alley Of Martyrs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and other high-ranking officers of the Ministry visited the Alley of Martyrs on the occasion of January 20 - National Mourning Day, Azernews reports.

Tribute was paid to the memory of the citizens who became martyrs for the freedom and independence of the Motherland, and flowers were laid on their graves.

