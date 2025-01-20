Azerbaijan's Mod Leadership Visits Alley Of Martyrs
The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel
General Zakir Hasanov, and other high-ranking officers of the
Ministry visited the Alley of Martyrs on the occasion of January 20
- National Mourning Day, Azernews reports.
Tribute was paid to the memory of the citizens who became
martyrs for the freedom and independence of the Motherland, and
flowers were laid on their graves.
