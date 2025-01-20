'Alibhai' Remains A Film That Is Close To My Heart, Says Producer Antony Perumbavoor

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 20 (IANS ) Well known Malayalam producer Antony Perumbavoor, whose production house Aashirvad Cinemas is all set to celebrate its 25th year in less than a week, has now fondly recalled making the Mohanlal-starrer 'Alibhai', saying it will be a film that will always remain close to his heart.

Taking to his X timeline, Antony Perumbavoor wrote,“Alibhai, our eighth production, remains a film that is close to my heart. Directed by Shaji Kailas and written by the late T.A. Shahid, the story unfolded in the vibrant and bustling backdrop of Kozhikode's iconic Palayam Market, capturing the essence of the city and its people with depth and emotion.”

Recalling that film went on floors on Mohanlal's birthday in 2007, Perumbavoor wrote,“The journey of 'Alibhai' began on a memorable note. On 21 May 2007, the pooja ceremony was held at Vismayas Max Studio, coinciding with Lal sir's birthday. The presence of Lal sir's fans, who gathered to celebrate both the film and the man they love, made it an unforgettable day.”

Explaining why considered 'Alibhai' special, Perumbavoor said,“Looking back, 'Alibhai' is more than a film - it's a reminder of the remarkable talents we've lost. KPAC Lalitha chechi, Innocent chettan, Rajan P Dev chettan and Cochin Haneefa ikka graced this movie with their unparalleled artistry, each leaving an indelible mark on Malayalam cinema. Their contributions were not just to this film but to an entire generation of storytelling, and their absence is deeply felt. We also fondly remember Santhosh Jogi, whose talent was an integral part of this journey. T.A. Shahid's heartfelt writing, which gave the film its soul, also remains a treasure we cherish.

“Their combined efforts, along with the incredible cast including Gopika, Navya Nair, Shamna Kasim, Siddhique chettan, Jagadish chettan, Ganesh chettan, Sai Kumar chettan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Baburaj and rest of the crew, made 'Alibhai' a celebration of talent and creativity.”

The producer concluded his note by thanking all those associated with the project.

“With just 7 days to go to mark 25 years of Aashirvad Cinemas, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Lal sir, Shajiettan, T.A. Shahid and every single person who made this film special. Thank you for your love and unwavering support.”