Cysteine Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends Emergen Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Emergen Research Logo

The cysteine is expected to grow from an estimated USD 410.5 million in 2024 to USD 626.0 million in 2033, at a CAGR of 4.80%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global cysteine market is projected to grow from USD 410.5 million in 2024 to USD 626.0 million by 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.80%, according to recent market analysis. The increasing adoption of cysteine across diverse industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and animal feed is fueling market expansion.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report@

Key Market Drivers

Growing Use in Food and Pharmaceutical Industries

Cysteine's role as a flavor enhancer in savory foods, soups, and snacks is a primary growth factor. The food industry's shift toward clean-label and natural ingredients has prompted manufacturers to favor bio-based cysteine over synthetic alternatives. In August 2023, Ajinomoto Co., Inc. announced plans to boost its natural cysteine production capacity in response to rising market demand.

In the pharmaceutical sector, cysteine is critical for producing human insulin-a demand driven by the global increase in diabetes cases. The International Diabetes Federation forecasts that diabetes will affect 783 million people by 2045, amplifying the need for cysteine-based insulin production. Additionally, cysteine's use as a reducing agent in pharmaceutical formulations and anti-aging cosmetics further strengthens market growth.

Demand from the Nutraceutical Sector

The expanding nutraceutical industry is generating new opportunities for cysteine as a key ingredient in dietary supplements. The rise in vegan and plant-based product consumption is also boosting cysteine adoption for flavor enhancement and nutritional supplementation.

Animal Feed Applications

Cysteine is increasingly used in animal feed to improve nutrient absorption and protein synthesis, enhancing overall feed efficiency. This trend is particularly prominent in North America and Europe, where livestock farming is a major industry.

Notable Industry Developments

In September 2023, Wacker Chemie AG introduced a new line of bio-based cysteine products targeting the food and pharmaceutical sectors. This aligns with the growing demand for sustainable, premium-grade ingredients.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. announced an expansion of its bio-fermentation capacity for cysteine production in June 2024, further cementing its commitment to meeting the demand for natural and clean-label ingredients.

Market Challenges

Despite its promising growth, the cysteine market faces challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices and regulatory constraints. Synthetic cysteine production is subject to variable costs, while natural cysteine, historically derived from animal feathers, raises sustainability and ethical concerns. Stringent regulations on animal-derived ingredients, particularly in the European Union, have pushed manufacturers toward synthetic and bio-based alternatives.

Browse Full Report:

Segment Insights

Synthetic Cysteine Dominates Production Process Segment

In 2023, synthetic cysteine held the largest market share due to its high purity and consistency, making it ideal for pharmaceutical applications, including human insulin production.

Natural Cysteine Gains Traction

The demand for natural cysteine continues to rise, driven by the popularity of plant-based and clean-label products in food and supplements. Companies like Evonik Industries are investing in bio-based cysteine production to meet this demand.

Some of the key companies in the global Cysteine Market include:

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

Merck KGaA

Nippon Rika Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

CJ CheilJedang Corp.

Donboo Amino Acid Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd.

Prinova Group LLC

Cysteine Latest Industry Updates

In October 2024, Wacker Chemie AG partnered with a leading pharmaceutical firm to develop high-purity cysteine for injectable insulin production. This collaboration aims to cater to the growing demand for biosimilar insulin products.

In September 2023, Ajinomoto Co., Inc. announced plans to invest $150 million in expanding its natural cysteine production facility in the USA, targeting the dietary supplement market.

In August 2023, DSM Nutritional Products launched a new line of cysteine-based conditioners aimed at the premium hair care market, focusing on sustainability and eco-friendly ingredients.



Request For Discount:

Cysteine Market Segmentation Analysis

By Production Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Natural

Synthetic

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Conditioner

Flavor Enhancer

Reducing Agent

Human Insulin Production

Others

By End Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Food and Dietary Supplement

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Animal Feed

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Buy Now:

Eric Lee

Emergen Research

+ +91 90210 91709

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.