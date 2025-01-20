Monarch House Ltd, A Canadian Behavioural Health Network Announces The Opening Of Its 16Th Clinic In Whitby, Ontario

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Monarch House -Leading provider of interdisciplinary behavoiural services in Canada

Our team of behavior analysts, speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, and mental health professionals provide home and centre based services.

- Chelsea Ganam, President of Monarch HouseWHITBY, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This new showcases Monarch House 's unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive and compassionate supports and services for autistic children and youth and other developmental delays. Unique to this opening Monarch House will be offering home based, community services from now until the state of the art, purpose-built centre opens in June 2025. By combining the expertise of Board Certified Behavior Analysts, speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, and mental health professionals, Monarch House continues to set the standard for integrated, evidence-based services across Canada."We are deeply grateful to the families who trust us with their needs, making this expansion possible," said Chelsea Ganam, President of Monarch House. "As prevalence continues to increase, so do wait times for services. We are committed to ensuring that as many Canadians as possible have timely access to the highest quality support."This latest addition follows the successful openings of eight new centres over the past two years, including the most recent ones in Burnaby, BC, Burlington, ON, and Langley, BC. This expansion is part of Monarch House's ongoing strategy to extend its reach and impact.For further details about the Whitby clinic and the services available, families are encouraged to contact (365) 602-8017 or visit .About Monarch HouseFounded in 2008, Monarch House has established clinics in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, with a mission to create a world where everyone belongs, by enhancing outcomes for children and families through improved access and coordination of services for individuals with autism spectrum disorder, developmental delays, and evolving behavioural needs. Monarch House's multidisciplinary team of behaviour analysts, speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, physical therapists, and mental health professionals works collaboratively to deliver personalized and evidence-based care. Committed to ongoing learning and research, Monarch House strives to advance the understanding and effectiveness of its services. Supported by Venn Growth Partners and BDC Capital, the investment arm of the Business Development Bank of Canada, Monarch House is poised for continued growth and excellence.

