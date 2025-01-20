عربي


Turkish Foreign Ministry Commemorates 35Th Anniversary Of Black January

1/20/2025 5:08:03 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has shared a message on the 35th anniversary of the Black January tragedy.

According to Azernews , the message states: "We respectfully and with compassion commemorate the heroes of brotherly Azerbaijan who were martyred for independence on January 20, 1990."

Today marks the 35th anniversary of the Black January tragedy in Azerbaijan. On January 20, 1990, Azerbaijan faced one of the darkest days in its history when Soviet troops violently suppressed the peaceful protests of Azerbaijani people. These protests were a response to Armenia's aggressive actions and territorial claims against Azerbaijan, as well as the support provided to Armenia by the former USSR leadership.

Enraged by these actions, large crowds took to the streets and squares of Baku to express their firm protest. In response, Soviet military units were deployed, leading to an unprecedented tragedy in Azerbaijan.

During these tragic days, the brave sons of the homeland, who valued the freedom, honor, and dignity of their country and people above all else, sacrificed their lives and achieved martyrdom.

