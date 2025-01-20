Turkish Foreign Ministry Commemorates 35Th Anniversary Of Black January
Date
1/20/2025 5:08:03 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has shared a message on
the 35th anniversary of the Black January tragedy.
According to Azernews , the message states: "We
respectfully and with compassion commemorate the heroes of
brotherly Azerbaijan who were martyred for independence on January
20, 1990."
Today marks the 35th anniversary of the Black January tragedy in
Azerbaijan. On January 20, 1990, Azerbaijan faced one of the
darkest days in its history when Soviet troops violently suppressed
the peaceful protests of Azerbaijani people. These protests were a
response to Armenia's aggressive actions and territorial claims
against Azerbaijan, as well as the support provided to Armenia by
the former USSR leadership.
Enraged by these actions, large crowds took to the streets and
squares of Baku to express their firm protest. In response, Soviet
military units were deployed, leading to an unprecedented tragedy
in Azerbaijan.
During these tragic days, the brave sons of the homeland, who
valued the freedom, honor, and dignity of their country and people
above all else, sacrificed their lives and achieved martyrdom.
MENAFN20012025000195011045ID1109108069
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.