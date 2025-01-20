Siyadi Majlis In Muharraq...Proof Of Bahrain Cultural, Economic Heritage

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Kholoud Al-Enezi

MANAMA, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- In the heart of Muharraq City, Bahrain, the Siyadi Majlis stands as proof of cultural and economic heritage dating back to the pearl diving era presenting a magnificent model of Bahraini architecture with its unique decorations and meticulous design.

The Siyadi Majlis is located within the Pearl Path and is considered one of the most important places for Bahraini merchants in the past, it witnessed commercial deals on pearls while receiving merchants from places as far away as India and Europe.

The Majlis includes a pearl museum designed by Dutch architect Anne Holtrop, which contains some of the oldest pierced pearls in Bahrain, with an exhibition dating back to the Dilmun and Tylos eras.

It also includes a selection of jewelry made from Bahraini pearls known for their beauty and purity, which formed the basis of the Kingdom's economy for many centuries before the discovery of oil, in addition to other archival pieces crafted by skilled international jewelry designers. (end)

