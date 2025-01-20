Bayer AG Enterprise Digital Transformation Strategy Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, And Innovation Programs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Bayer AG 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides insights into Bayer AG's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.
Bayer AG (Bayer) is a German life sciences company engaged in the research, development, manufacture, and supply of healthcare and Agriculture products. It is the parent company of the Bayer Group and performs the key management functions for the whole enterprise. The Bayer Group has three business divisions: Crop Science, Pharmaceuticals, and Consumer Health. Pharmaceuticals is engaged in manufacturing prescription medicines, particularly for cardiology and women's healthcare.
It also produces specialty therapeutics for ophthalmology, hematology, oncology, and cell and gene therapy. The division also has a radiology business which markets diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions. Consumer Health manufactures over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, nutritional supplements, medicated skincare products, and self-care solutions for pain, allergy, cough, and digestive health. Meanwhile, Crop Science offers seeds, improved plant traits, biological and chemical crop protection products, and digital farming solutions.
The report provides information and insights into Bayer's tech activities, including:
Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches. Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.
Gain insights into Bayer's tech operations. Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives. Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships.
Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Venture Arm Investments Acquisitions Partnership, Investment & Acquisition Network Map ICT Budget Key Executives
AWS Capgemini Google Microsoft Huma Gandeeva Therapeutics GRO Biosciences Luxsonic Technologies NextRNA Therapeutics VeChain Pilloxa
