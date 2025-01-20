Cannabidiol Cbd Water Market Expected To Boom At 13.89% CAGR To Hit 7.183 Billion USD By 2032 Organigram Holdings Inc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cannabidiol Cbd Water Market

The global cannabidiol (CBD) water is anticipated to expand rapidly in the coming years, driven by increasing awareness of the benefits associated

US, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cannabidiol Cbd Water Market Growth Analysis By CBD Concentration (Low Concentration (10mg/serving), Medium Concentration (10-50mg/serving), High Concentration (>50mg/serving)), By Product Type (Still Water, Sparkling Water, Flavored Water, Infused Water), By Packaging Format (Bottles, Cans, Pouches, Dispensers), By Distribution Channel (Online Retailers, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Natural and Specialty Health Stores) and By Regional - Industry Forecast to 2032.The cannabidiol (CBD) water market is a growing sector within the larger CBD industry. CBD water is a functional beverage infused with cannabidiol, a non-psychoactive compound derived from the hemp plant. This market is driven by increasing consumer inter OverviewCannabidiol Cbd Water Market Size was estimated at 2.23 Billion USD in 2023. The Cannabidiol Cbd Water Market Industry is expected to accelerate its revenue from 2.54 Billion USD in 2024 to 7.183 Billion USD by 2032. The Cannabidiol Cbd Water Market CAGR is expected to grow 13.89% during the forecast period (2024 - 2032). Key trends in the CBD water market include the growing demand for functional beverages that provide health benefits in addition to hydration. Consumers are increasingly looking for products that offer relaxation, improved sleep, stress reduction, and muscle recovery, making CBD water a popular choice. As the market becomes more competitive, companies are focusing on improving the bioavailability of CBD in water, making it easier for the body to absorb. Furthermore, there is a growing preference for organic, sustainably sourced, and clean-label CBD water products, as consumers become more health-conscious and eco-aware. Additionally, the trend toward low-sugar and zero-calorie beverages is driving the development of healthier CBD-infused drink options. With CBD's increasing integration into wellness routines, CBD water is being marketed alongside other wellness beverages like kombucha and infused teas. As more research is conducted on the potential benefits of CBD, consumer confidence is expected to grow, leading to further market expansion. Companies are also focusing on innovative packaging, ensuring that CBD water remains stable and fresh throughout its shelf life. The increasing availability of CBD water in both physical and online retail channels, alongside rising health and wellness trends, is driving growth in the market, especially in regions with favorable CBD regulations.Top Cannabidiol Cbd Water Market Companies Covered In This Report:Organigram Holdings Inc.Emblem Corp.Insys Therapeutics, Inc.ZenabisInc.Cronos Group Inc.Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.MedMen Enterprises Inc.Sundial Growers Inc.The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.Canopy Growth CorporationHexo CorpGet Free Sample PDF Copy of This Report -This report titled "Cannabidiol Cbd Water Market have 2025-2034, Latest Industry Status and Outlook." This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Cannabidiol Cbd Water Market landscape, with a focus on key trends related to product segmentation, company establishment, revenue and market share, recent developments, and merger and acquisition activities.Additionally, the report delves into the strategies of global leading companies, emphasizing their Cannabidiol Cbd Water Market portfolios and capabilities, market entry strategies, market positions, and geographical footprints, to gain a deeper understanding of their unique positions in the rapidly evolving globally.Industry Detailed Segmentation:Cannabidiol Cbd Water Market Segmentation InsightsCannabidiol Cbd Water Market CBD Concentration OutlookLow Concentration (10mg/serving)Medium Concentration (10-50mg/serving)High Concentration (>50mg/serving)Cannabidiol Cbd Water Market Product Type OutlookStill WaterSparkling WaterFlavored WaterInfused WaterCannabidiol Cbd Water Market Packaging Format OutlookBottlesCansPouchesDispensersCannabidiol Cbd Water Market Distribution Channel OutlookOnline RetailersSupermarkets and HypermarketsConvenience StoresNatural and Specialty Health StoresCannabidiol Cbd Water Market Regional OutlookNorth AmericaEuropeSouth AmericaAsia PacificMiddle East and AfricaFurthermore, the report evaluates the crucial market trends, drivers, and influencing factors that shape the global outlook for Cannabidiol Cbd Water Market. Segmentation forecasts by type, application, geography, and market size are also presented to highlight emerging opportunities. Employing a transparent methodology based on hundreds of bottom-up qualitative and quantitative market inputs, this study offers a highly detailed view of the current state and future trajectory of the global Cannabidiol Cbd Water Market.Buy Now –Key Benefits:The Cannabidiol Cbd Water Market report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2025-2032 that assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities to capitalize on.The study comprises a deep dive analysis of the market trend including the current and future trends for depicting the prevalent investment pockets in the market.The report provides detailed information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the market.The report incorporates a competitive analysis of the market players along with their market share in the global market.The SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces model is elaborated in the study of Cannabidiol Cbd Water Market.By triangulating data from multiple sources, this approach helps validate findings and generate new insights. The analysis encompasses the assessment of research design, data collection techniques, sampling methods, and data analysis tools utilized in the study. By examining these elements, the analysis aims to determine the reliability, validity, and generalizability of the research findings.Factors such as the alignment of study design with research objectives, appropriateness of data collection methods, representativeness of sampling techniques, suitability of analytical methods, and adherence to ethical considerations are carefully evaluated. We, therefore, aim to be your trustworthy partner within dynamic business settings through excellence and innovation.We have a team of experts who blend industry knowledge and cutting-edge research methodologies to provide excellent insights across various sectors. Whether exploring new market opportunities, appraising consumer behaviour, or evaluating competitive landscapes, we offer bespoke research solutions for your specific objective.

