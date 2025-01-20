Myanmar military, MNDAA agree to ceasefire near border, china facilitates peace talks

(MENAFN) The Myanmar military and the Myanmar National Alliance (MNDAA) have officially agreed to a ceasefire that began on Saturday, according to China’s foreign ministry. The ceasefire is intended to stop the fighting near the border between Myanmar and China.



The two sides held discussions in Kunming, a city in southwestern China, where they expressed gratitude to Beijing for its efforts to facilitate peace, stated foreign spokesperson Mao Ning during a regular briefing on Monday.



Mao emphasized that easing tensions in northern Myanmar is in the shared interest of all parties involved in Myanmar as well as all neighboring countries. She noted that it would contribute to the security, stability, and development of the border regions between China and Myanmar.



China, she added, remains committed to promoting peace, facilitating dialogue, and providing ongoing support for the peace process in northern Myanmar.



The MNDAA is one of several ethnic minority armed groups fighting to protect their territories from the Myanmar military.

