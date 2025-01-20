Biden releases thousands of drug criminals

(MENAFN) US President Joe Biden has granted commutations to nearly 2,500 non-violent drug offenders, setting a new record for the most pardons and clemencies by any US president. The commutations target individuals serving long sentences that are disproportionately harsh under current laws, particularly related to the sentencing disparities between crack and powder cocaine offenses.



The majority of those affected were sentenced under outdated policies, including the now-defunct distinction between crack and powder cocaine, which was eliminated by the 2010 Fair Sentencing Act, and sentencing enhancements for drug crimes, modified by the 2018 First Step Act.



Biden emphasized that this action marks his record in issuing individual pardons and commutations. In addition to these measures, he previously commuted the death sentences of 37 federal prisoners and granted pardons to 39 others, mostly for non-violent drug crimes.



Biden’s most debated pardon involved his son Hunter, who was convicted on federal gun and tax offenses. The pardon, however, extends beyond those charges, covering a wider range of activities during Hunter’s tenure at the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, prompting criticism from Republicans who claim he used his father’s position to profit.

