Israeli security cabinet consents ceasefire agreement

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet has approved a ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas, setting the stage for a full cabinet vote later on Friday. The ceasefire is set to begin on Sunday.



The agreement, signed on Wednesday, aims to end the 15-month-long conflict in Gaza, which has resulted in over 1,100 Israeli and 46,000 Palestinian deaths. The deal, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, is divided into three phases. In the first phase, which lasts 42 days, Hamas is expected to release 33 hostages, including children, female soldiers, and the wounded, in exchange for an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.



Following an evaluation of diplomatic, security, and humanitarian factors, the Security Cabinet recommended approval of the proposed framework, which Netanyahu's office stated supports the objectives of the war. The vote from the full cabinet, initially scheduled for Saturday, has been moved to Friday before Shabbat.



While National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich have threatened to withdraw their hardline parties from Netanyahu’s coalition if the deal is approved, the ceasefire is likely to pass, as these parties hold minor influence in the government. Netanyahu’s office confirmed that Hamas will begin releasing Israeli hostages on Sunday.

MENAFN20012025000045015687ID1109108514