Orban states time to let go of Russia sanctions

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has urged Brussels to lift sanctions imposed on Russia after US President-elect Donald takes office. In an interview with Kossuth on Friday, Orban argued that the sanctions have harmed the European Union more than Russia. He called for a new approach to relations with Moscow, asserting that Washington and Brussels should reverse their policies once Trump is inaugurated.



Orban emphasized that by 2025, the EU should aim for a “sanction-free relationship” with Russia. He cited Hungary's success during its European Council presidency in promoting peace between Russia and Ukraine. Last year, Orban launched a “peace mission” to find a diplomatic resolution, visiting Kiev, Moscow, and Beijing, and meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Despite facing criticism from EU leaders, Orban said he has now passed the responsibility for peace negotiations to Trump.



While Trump has pledged to swiftly address the Ukraine crisis, he has not yet outlined specific plans. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that Moscow will consider proposals from the new US administration. Meanwhile, Trump's Treasury Secretary nominee Scott Bessent has suggested that sanctions on Russia should be strengthened, especially against the oil industry, to force Moscow into negotiations.

