Apple removes AI-generated news alert service

(MENAFN) Apple has removed its AI-generated news alert service following complaints about the spread of fake information. A software update released on Thursday disabled the feature for news and entertainment notifications. This decision came after multiple instances of inaccuracies, including a fabricated story about UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's death and false claims regarding sports events and celebrities.



One prominent example involved a fake report attributed to the BBC that incorrectly linked the BBC logo to a fabricated death story. The BBC filed a formal complaint about this issue in December. In response, Apple stated that the feature would be temporarily unavailable with the latest software updates and promised improvements in future versions.



The incident has sparked criticism, with groups like Reporters Without Borders urging that generative AI tools, which often produce unreliable content, should not be used in news media. A Cornell University study also highlighted the challenge of "hallucinations" in AI models, which can lead to significant errors in reporting.

