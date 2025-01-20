عربي


Kuwait 8Th Aid Plane Arrives In Syria

1/20/2025 7:04:13 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DAMASCUS, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's eighth aid aircraft to Syria arrived at Damascus International Airport on Monday, carrying 10 tons of food and winter supplies to people in need, as part of the country's humanitarian campaign "Kuwait By Your Side".
The relief planeload was organized by Al-Salam Association for Humanitarian and Charitable Works, with the participation of charity societies and in coordination with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.
Kuwait's humanitarian and relief efforts to help the Syrian people have reached since the 30th of December almost 200 tons.
As part of the campaign Kuwait is set to send more supplies in the upcoming days to Syrians in need. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

