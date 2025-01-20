Imran Khan gets imprisoned for 14 years

(MENAFN) Former Pakistani Prime Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been convicted in a case involving a £190 million land deal tied to the Al-Qadir Trust. An anti-corruption court in Rawalpindi sentenced Khan to 14 years in prison and Bibi to seven years. Both were also fined, with Khan facing a $3,600 fine and Bibi a $1,800 fine, with additional imprisonment for non-compliance.



The case revolves around allegations that Khan and Bibi received millions of dollars in land from a property mogul in exchange for protection during the creation of a university linked to the Al-Qadir Trust. Khan has denied the charges, calling them politically motivated and asserting there was no personal financial gain or loss to the government.



Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has condemned the ruling as a "black verdict," while protests erupted outside the National Assembly. Khan, who served as prime minister from 2018 to 2022, has faced multiple legal challenges, including charges of corruption and leaking state secrets.

